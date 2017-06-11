By EDITORIAL

That the national boxing team, fondly known as the ‘Hit Squad’, has withdrawn from the World Championships’ Africa qualifying tournament set for June 17-25 in Congo Brazzaville due to lack of funds, is heartbreaking.

The Boxing Association of Kenya had asked for Sh7 million from the government last November before reducing this to Sh5.6 million, but nothing has been forthcoming from the Ministry of Sports.

Kenya is supposed to be represented by 13 boxers, three coaches and a team manager.

This is not the first time the association is getting the cold shoulder from the ministry, having missed several key tournaments, including some qualifiers for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

MISS TOURNAMENTS

Kenya was represented by three boxers in Rio, where one qualified after funding himself.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has often assured sportsmen and women that they will never miss international assignments over funds.

The Hit Squad cannot regain its past glory if our boxers fail to take part in such tournaments.

Association president John Kameta says he has faced hostility at the ministry and has failed to meet Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario.