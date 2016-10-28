By EDITORIAL

The turn of events in the Sh5 billion heist at the Health ministry gives us reason to revisit the matter.

Fresh announcement that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission have commenced new investigations into the scandal — and whose report will be published after a month — is not acceptable.

That is pure obfuscation and prevarication with the objective of killing the matter altogether; as has happened before.

Kenyans are tired of investigations, which, at any rate, never yield results.

The first thing is for the top Health ministry officials led by Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri to step aside to allow for any meaningful investigations.

Failure to do so, President Uhuru Kenyatta should ask them to leave office.

Already, claims are being made that some of those involved in the theft — those who own the shelf companies — are in the inner sanctum of power.

Evidence may not be forthcoming but such claims gain credence when no action is taken on the suspects.

Second, EACC is so thoroughly compromised that nobody can hedge a bet on it.

None other than President Kenyatta dismissed it last week, chiding its chief executive Halakhe Waqo for giving him deceptive reports, which he used to sack ministers and PSs, yet there was no evidence to sustain cases in court.

The Health ministry, which is also doing parallel investigations, is on the dock and cannot be expected to do anything meaningful.

Corruption and plunder of public resources has reached crisis levels.

The country is bleeding; the population is angry and restive. We cannot accept half-measures aimed at fooling the citizens.

In the full scheme of things, the runaway corruption demonstrates that the Jubilee Administration does not have any strategy to curb the vice.

As we have said before, what we see at the Health Ministry and National Youth Service are just symptoms; they are just but the tip of the iceberg.