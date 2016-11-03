By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

A team of 60 specialists have once again done the country proud by successfully conducting a delicate 23-hour operation at the Kenyatta National Hospital to separate conjoined twins.

The first such operation was performed in 1977.

The latest surgical breakthrough is a further vote of confidence in the expertise, knowledge, and ability of our medical experts to carry out such complicated operations.

Coming at a time when there has been an increase in the number of Kenyans seeking treatment overseas, and especially in India, this is a reminder that there is capacity locally to handle difficult cases.

And done at home, and at an affordable cost, the country stands to save the huge sums of money being spent on treatment overseas.

The teamwork of surgeons backed up by other experts from the referral hospital and the University of Nairobi is a reminder that the country has the facilities and expertise needed to handle such challenges and also serve as a regional referral centre of medical excellence.

This successful operation is a breath of fresh air at an institution that has only recently been embroiled in corruption allegations.