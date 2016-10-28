By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The Kenya women’s volleyball under-23 team has qualified for the FIVB World Championships scheduled for Slovenia next year.

The youngsters eased through to the world event after edging out stubborn Rwanda in the Africa Nations Championships that ended on Thursday in Nairobi.

The only side that beat Kenya is Egypt, who won the tournament and also qualify for the world event.

Kenya’s performance has elicited excitement across the sporting fraternity.

It follows a similar feat by the national women’s football team, the Starlets, which qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations slated for November in Cameroon.

The performance of the two teams demonstrates that we have talent, which the respective federations should nurture.

However, the lesson was that the rest of Africa is catching up with Kenya in volleyball. Our teams must up the game.

Egypt and Rwanda must be doing something that Kenya may wish to emulate.

It is perfect to recruit players from school, but it should be done systematically the way Egypt and Rwanda are doing.

There is a vacuum between the junior and senior teams.