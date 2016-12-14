By EDITORIAL

Selection of Standard Eight candidates joining Form One in January started in earnest this week. About 25,000 candidates will join national schools while the rest will go to county and district schools.

The government has made remarkable progress in streamlining Form One selection by ensuring that qualified candidates get the schools of their choice.

Form One admission was in the past muddled, with low-performing candidates securing places in top national schools. Admission had been turned into big business where those with deep pockets ensured that their children got places they did not merit.

Still, the computerised system of admission is not foolproof. School principals and some officials at the Education Ministry, both at the national and county levels, have ways of circumventing the system and bring on board unsuitable candidates.

Another remarkable development is the increase in the number of Standard Eight leavers transiting to secondary school. This time round, at least 84 per cent of the candidates who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination this year will proceed to secondary, up from last year’s 82 per cent.

Even so, the fact that 150,000 candidates will be locked out is worrying. Most of these candidates are youngsters who have potential and should not be condemned to an uncertain future. Although some may join vocational training institutions, it may not be out of choice.

Form One admission brings to the fore the question of access and quality of secondary education. Most secondary schools are in a deplorable condition — poorly equipped, understaffed, financially crippled, badly managed, and congested.

Five years ago, the government launched a programme to expand national schools and upgrade the former provincial schools to expand access and improve quality of teaching and learning. The programme stalled and ought to be revitalised.