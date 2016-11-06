By EDITORIAL

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his team deserve commendation for the effective administration of the Standard Eight examinations that ended last week.

For the first time in many years, the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams were leakage-free and the few cases reported were of individuals who attempted to steal the papers but were quickly dealt with.

This proved that the tough new rules that Dr Matiang’i introduced and officials’ focus and enforcement paid off.

A multi-sectoral coordination and supervision approach led by the minister and involving the Kenya National Examinations Council under Prof George Magoha, the Teachers Service Commission, and the Education, Interior, and Information and Communication ministries ensured that papers were delivered promptly and exam rules executed seamlessly.

However, that was just the first hurdle.

The second and even more difficult one is the main Form Four exams that begin today and which will require the minister and his multi-sectoral team to go flat out to deliver another credible exam.

We are coming from a bad history in regard to the administration, marking, and certification of national exams.

Last year provided the worst case, where exam papers were easily leaked and shared through social media, making a complete mess of the whole exercise.

More than 5,000 candidates were penalised for the irregularities, but even worse was the credibility crisis that afflicted the exams.

Given the few attempts to steal the KCPE exam, some individuals will no doubt try to tamper with the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

Their wicked designs must be stopped.

Delivering exams devoid of cheating is a collective responsibility.

School managers, parents, and communities must be vigilant and report suspicious cases.

Conversely, candidates and schools must avoid dubious individuals peddling fake exam papers.