By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The despicable behaviour of members of county assemblies across the country is the biggest blot on the otherwise commendable efforts to improve governance and enhance democracy.

The MCAs are not only rowdy, but they seem to thrive on creating disorder.

They have no scruples about exchanging fisticuffs and engaging in other crude antics, desecrating the chambers in which they are expected to make laws and allocate resources for the development of the counties.

Nairobi and Kisumu counties have lately seen the raw character of these shameless so-called leaders.

The attempts to impeach Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and his Kisumu counterpart, Mr Jack Ranguma, have brought out the primitive conduct of fellows driven by selfish interests or acting at the bidding of others.

Though there is nothing wrong with MCAs seeking to impeach a governor if they have the grounds to justify it, there is a clear mechanism for doing so.

If there is any reform that is long overdue, it must be how to make MCAs more responsible in the discharge of their legislative role.

But those among them who blatantly commit crimes must be punished for their transgressions.