Millions of Christians around the world will gather today to mark the biggest date on their calendar, which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ.

In Kenya, the festival is usually marked by family lunches and dinners with many travelling upcountry to be with their relatives and friends.

A good number also take the occasion to share with those that are in need, including some in children’s homes, hospices and homes for the aged.

It is rare that the big day falls on the day of worship and the Sunday Nation sends season’s greetings to all those that will be marking the day.

This is unfortunately also the season in which road accidents hit their peak. This situation is brought about by a combination of factors including drivers that take to the wheel after indulging in alcohol and the enhanced levels of traffic on the roads. Drivers should take greater care on the roads to avoid needless fatalities.

While parents have a responsibility to give their families a good time during the festive period, they should also remember that under the new school timetable, the first term starts in the first week of January.

To avoid uncomfortable visits to Shylocks or awkward conversations with headteachers, it will therefore be a good idea to budget for the expected expenses at the start of the year.

It has been a long year and all Kenyans, not just Christians, deserve to take a welcome break.