The Auditor-General’s job must be one of those thankless public positions, if one is to judge from the numerous reports of wrongdoing and repeat offenders. Year in year out, the auditor catalogues evidence of failure by accounting officers in ministries and various other government organisations to explain how they spent their allocations.

It is perhaps out of this frustration that the Auditor-General is now challenging Parliament to withhold budgetary allocations for institutions that fail to account for the use of public funds.

Audits are a means to enhance transparency and discipline in the management and use of public funds. Through annual audits, the public gets to know whether the funds allocated for various programmes are being put to correct use. And this solid evidence is needed to nail the culprits and deter would-be offenders.

Indeed, Mr Edward Ouko is quite right that denying new allocations to institutions that fail to account for the funds they receive will help to instil discipline in public spending and improve service delivery.

It is important to do so to curb the haemorrhaging of public funds that has increased both in the national and county governments.

If funds have been spent on the intended programmes, there is no plausible reason for the accounting officers to be unwilling to say so. Having audit reports as a reference when Parliament is allocating funds, as Mr Ouko proposes, is a sure means to enhance accountability.

The Auditor-General’s report is a useful tool to enhance the oversight role of Parliament over public resources. Denying allocations to those who fail to account for funds will also ensure that such money is used for the intended purposes.

The allocations are based on the needs in various areas and prudent control is by ensuring that the officers in charge account for the funds.