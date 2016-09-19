By EDITORIAL

The sectoral summits hosted by State House to apprise the public of the activities of the various government ministries are essential for accountability and good governance.

In fact, it is a constitutional requirement for the government to provide information to the public and promote citizens’ participation in decision-making and critiquing programmes and policies that affect them.

However, public opinion is divided over the value of the summits. Critics have strongly argued that the summits do not serve their purpose, pointing out that they are more of an exercise in public relations than a platform for information sharing and public participation.

Conversely, as articulated by State House spokesperson Manoah Esipisu, the summits have provided a strong basis for the evaluation of the government’s record since 2013 and for that reason, have been useful.

In our view, the principle of regular ministerial updates is encouraging and must be promoted. However, the venue, the method of hosting them, and the level of representation and participation are unsatisfactory.

Such forums should be held in public places, not State House where entry is limited to a select few and the environment is so intimidating that meaningful conversation is limited.

The rank and file of citizens who would want to interact and challenge the ministers are conveniently locked out.

Second, participants are carefully chosen, most of them high-level personalities who are careful with the kind of questions they ask or suggestions they make. Third, it is questionable whether the comments and views of the public are ever taken on board.

It behoves the government to review the whole concept of the summits to make them relevant and useful.

The starting point is to organise them outside State House, rotate them across the counties depending on where a ministry’s work is concentrated, or use institutions such as stadiums or universities for the ministries of Sports and Education respectively.