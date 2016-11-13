By EDITORIAL

Harambee Stars stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches when they edged out visiting Mozambique 1-0 on Saturday in an international friendly at Kasarani.

Stars head coach Stanley Okumbi seems to be getting the job done, registering his third victory and four draws since taking over.

It is good to see the Stars trying to cultivate a winning culture. This will, hopefully, bring the fans back to the stadium to cheer them. Consistency is what will work the magic for the Stars.

Football Kenya Federation deserves credit for securing several friendly matches for the national team after it lost its battle to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2018 World Cup.

The build-up is important for the next Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers set to start late next year and the 2022 World Cup. However, FKF should seek credible competition, both internationally and at home, to give the Stars good practice.

It should also allow Mombasa, Nakuru, and Kisumu to host some of these friendly matches to attract fans nationally and inspire the team.