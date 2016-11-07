By EDITORIAL

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday to elect their next president after weeks of bruising campaigns. Pollsters were on Monday putting Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton 1.9 percentage points ahead of her rival, Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The margin is too close to call and things may change between now and the close of the vote.

The outcome of the elections is important to Kenya, as it is to the rest of the world. Since the end of the Cold War in the late 1980s and the subsequent disintegration of the Soviet Union, America has emerged as the centre of world power and has aggressively promoted unipolar policies. Monolithic power is perilous unless handled with sobriety.

This is why the world is keenly monitoring the elections with the hope that only the best candidate ascends to the White House.

The world is faced with multiple challenges such as transnational terrorism, declining economies, and incessant conflicts in the Middle East, parts of Asia, and Africa. International agencies such as the United Nations are weakening, undermining their ability to promote global peace and stability.

Such challenges cannot be tackled by a cantankerous leader in the White House.

Kenya has a deep interest in the elections for it has a near-umbilical link through outgoing President Barack Obama, whose father was Kenyan.

Foreign policies espoused by his administration helped to boost trade in our part of the world, including deepening markets through the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

America is at the cusp of change and renewal. It requires level-headed leadership that will deal with the country’s own challenges such as growing unemployment, criminal justice, and social welfare, and also address international issues.

One of President Obama’s reigning legacies was to endear America to the rest of the world with the understanding that a superpower that seeks legitimacy must be ready to make friends abroad.