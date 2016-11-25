By EDITORIAL

The national women’s football team Harambee Starlets lost its opening two matches at the ongoing Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Cameroon, going down to Mali and Ghana in their maiden appearance at the continental tourney.

The losses mean Kenya cannot qualify for the semi-finals and tonight’s final Group B match against champions Nigeria will be a mere formality.

Despite failing to go past the group stage, the Kenyan girls can take solace in the fact that they have learnt some lessons from their outing in Cameroon.

Clearly, the team suffered from inexperience, indecisiveness and lack of mental preparedness.

They were no match for their more battle-hardened opponents.

Coach David Ouma admits his girls need to play stronger teams to gain experience.

However, the team demonstrated that it has what it takes to make a name at the Nations Cup.

With the potential, it is incumbent on the Federation of Kenya Football to do more to ensure the squad excels at the next competition.