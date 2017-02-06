By EDITORIAL

All the ordinary Kenyans and their leaders, irrespective of their political affiliations, must fully support the war on drugs.

The consequences of drug abuse are devastating, and many have been moved to tears on seeing young people wrecked by these substances.

When these drugs are exported, they have the same effects on the users overseas.

And this is why governments in the West, including the United States, invest heavily in fighting drugs.

The extradition of two Kenyans and their suspected foreign accomplices to the US is a manifestation of the determination to break up cartels that ruin American lives.

It is, therefore, unfortunate that anybody would wish to politicise such a grave matter.

Kenya is bound by international conventions to co-operate and facilitate the arrest of criminal suspects on its soil.

If the suspects can prove they have nothing to do with drug trafficking, there is no reason they should not return home as soon as possible.

What is unacceptable is dragging politics into a purely criminal matter that can be judiciously dealt with.

To hear politicians trading accusations and counter accusations over the arrests is rather unfortunate.