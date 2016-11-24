By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The Senate and the National Assembly are once again at loggerheads over a proposed Sh1 billion fund for supervising county projects.

This time round, the National Assembly has rejected regulations crafted to govern the use of the funds on the grounds that they do not conform to the law on public financing.

In turn, the Senate has threatened to paralyse government operations by refusing to pass any legislation that requires its concurrence.

One such legislation is the Revenue Division Bill, which determines financial allocations to the national and county governments.

This is an extension of a drawn out war between the two chambers and demonstrates the perennial power struggles between them.

At the heart of the matter is the contention that senators do not deserve any funding to execute their oversight role.

We have argued before, and restate the position, that the proposition to allocate senators funds to play their oversight role is faulty.

Playing an oversight role does not in any way mean conducting physical checks of what is going on in the counties.

Neither does it mean checking the accounts; that is the mandate of the Auditor-General.

The Senate’s role is to represent the interests of the counties.

It formulates legislation on counties and approves their financial allocations.

It oversees how county funds are used and, therefore, has the mandate to pursue and prescribe disciplinary penalties based on investigations by the Auditor-General.

It would be inconceivable, therefore, for the Senate to be involved in the day-to-day monitoring of county activities and then mete out punishment to suspects in case of financial impropriety.

In a nutshell, the Senate’s oversight function does not require funding.

Putting up a fight because the National Assembly has rejected the regulations for the fund they want established is wrong.

The fund should not be established in the first place, let alone its regulations.