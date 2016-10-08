By EDITORIAL

The next General Election, only the second to be held under the 2010 Constitution, is only about 300 days away.

However, the various players that should be investing time and energy to ensure that the poll is both credible and efficiently run are showing a disturbing lethargy in their approach.

Following protests by supporters of the Opposition who demanded commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in whom they no longer had confidence should step down, a joint Parliamentary Select Committee co-chaired by Senators James Orengo and Kiraitu Murungi was formed to find a way out of the impasse.

This was a reasonable, bipartisan approach to dealing with a political crisis that had caused considerable anxiety among the public.

It’s a great cause of concern that many of the recommendations made by the team, which were issued with recognition that there is a very short window of time ahead of the next election, have not been implemented.

As we report, one of the key issues the parliamentary team dealt with was the appointment of new commissioners.

They recommended the new team should be put in place before September 30. It is extremely disturbing, to put it mildly, that the selection panel that should pick the new commissioners has itself been put together well after that deadline.

This can only be interpreted as a sign that the various stakeholders are not taking the process seriously.

This is entirely unacceptable. The political class which is driving the process cannot surely have forgotten that it was a disputed election that plunged the nation into a crisis that cost hundreds of lives in 2007/8 and led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands.

It is, therefore, inexcusable that there should be a casual approach to the question of electoral reforms, considering the devastating impact that violence in election season can have on the economy.

It is too early to demand that the election should be postponed. But it is time for the country’s leadership, starting with the President, to take this matter more seriously.