We revisit the row over the Sh2.5 billion ballot paper tender awarded to a Dubai company because it has serious ramifications on next year’s elections. This is because similar procurement controversies before the 2013 elections came to haunt us and we must avoid repeating this.

The opposition Orange Democratic Party has stridently opposed the deal, arguing that it is a prelude to compromising the elections. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) argues that it followed the rules and acted in good faith to execute the transaction early enough to beat the deadlines.

The matter is set to go before a tribunal for review to determine whether the right processes were followed.

There are critical issues to address here. First, procurement of any nature is fraught with disputes. Losers are quick to raise questions when they feel that the process may have been faulty.

Second, which is quite significant, is perception and credibility. The whole process of preparing for an election, right from voter registration, procurement of voting materials, distribution, polls management and, ultimately, voting and vote counting must be foolproof.

Any perception that some of the processes may have been compromised eventually comes to bear on the final outcome. The results may be contested just on the basis of the perception that the voting materials were acquired improperly. Questions of impropriety are bound to emerge where there are doubts about the process. Thus, it is incumbent on the IEBC to take the earliest opportunity to resolve the matter and allay all fears.

Third, the involvement of the outgoing commissioners poses serious integrity questions. Ideally, the commissioners have no business committing IEBC to any deal since their time is up. Given that they were accused of messing up the last elections, they should not play any role in the forthcoming polls.