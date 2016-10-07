By EDITORIAL

Harambee Starlets have proved their mettle and demonstrated that they can go places.

They made history by qualifying for the Africa Women Cup of Nations scheduled for next month in Cameroon; but they have a herculean task ahead.

They have been drawn against lethal teams, including reigning champions Nigeria, as well as Mali and Ghana, which boast strong records.

For this reason, the team requires adequate preparations and massive support to face the giants.

Fortunately, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has organised three high-profile friendly games for the Starlets against Cameroon, Egypt and Morocco.

These should provide appropriate challenges and embolden the team to face continental titans in the Cup of Nations tourney.

Kenyan teams have performed dismally in regional tournaments because of poor preparations and mismanagement.

But we have a chance to redeem ourselves. The FKF must walk with the Starlets all the way.