By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The national women’s football team, Harambee Starlets, has shown remarkable improvement since qualifying for this year’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations to be held next month in Cameroon. Kenya is set to play heavyweights Ghana, Mali, and Nigeria in Group B of the tournament, dubbed “group of death”. This calls for good preparation.

The team’s technical bench has kept the players busy by organising a series of friendly matches in Spain and Cameroon, where the team posted impressive performances. Last month, Starlets finished second in the Cecafa Women Championship in Jinja after going down 2-1 to Tanzania in the final.

And on Sunday, the team lost 1-0 to Cameroon in an international friendly match at Kasarani. The team must step up its preparation ahead of Africa’s premier tournament if Kenya is to avoid elimination in the group stage.

The friendly matches have exposed loopholes in the team that need to be rectified. The team’s technical bench must identify talented strikers to score goals. Kenya, competing in the tournament for the first time, will come up against tried and tested opponents.