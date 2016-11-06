By EDITORIAL

Congratulations are in order for Tusker FC for winning the 2016 SportPesa Premier League.

Tusker edged out AFC Leopards 1-0 in Nakuru for their 11th KPL title success albeit with a match at hand against defending champions Gor Mahia.

Tusker will now represent Kenya at the 2017 Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League.

That means Ulinzi Stars, the GoTV runner-up, will represent Kenya at the other continental contest, the Caf Confederations Cup.

This means that no effort should be spared to prepare the two teams for their continental assignments.

No Kenya team has ever qualified for the group stages of the two competitions.

Gor Mahia exited in the first round of this year’s Champions League.

Bandari too lost in the same stage of their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

Poor preparation has always plagued Kenyan teams on international assignment, with no meaningful build-up matches ahead of their campaigns.

The local calendar has also been a factor, in many cases leaving the teams little time to prepare for the continental events’ kick-off in February.