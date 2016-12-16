By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

This off-season break presents a good opportunity for Kenya’s representatives in the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) competitions to put their house in order.

It is also a time for other local clubs to review their performance this year in readiness for the new season.

Tusker will represent Kenya in the 2017 African Champions League while Ulinzi Stars will take part in the Confederations Cup.

It calls for proper planning for the two teams because they have a tough task ahead.

No Kenyan team has ever qualified for the group stages of the two competitions.

Gor Mahia exited in the first round of this year’s Champions League while Bandari lost at the same stage of their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

The problem is that Kenyan teams hardly ever prepare well for continental assignments. Hardly do they go for build-up matches.

There is little time left as the continental tournaments begin in February at a time when the Kenyan Premier League will have just started.

Kenyan clubs will not have tested their players while most leagues in other countries will be almost half-way.