The Lands Ministry was in the spotlight yesterday at the State House summit over corruption, land grabbing, and slow issuance of title deeds.

Top ministry officials put up a spirited fight to deny the ills, arguing that the current administration had issued more title deeds on pro rata basis than any other time since independence. However, grave issues came to the fore.

For example, Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero disclosed that the county had lost hundreds of acres to the Kenya Defence Forces and expressed helplessness in recovering them. Paradoxically, even land belonging to the Eastleigh Airbase has been grabbed.

The land question continues to dominate public discourse. Various reports have articulated grave cases of excision of public land and dispossession of thousands of helpless citizens.

The Ndung’u Report of 2004, for example, documented numerous cases of land injustices. Other reports such as those of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation and the Waki commissions highlighted the transgressions on land ownership and demonstrated their direct correlation with ethnic violence.

Although in principle the National Land Commission was intended to redress historical land injustices, not much has been achieved.

Moreover, there are inconsistencies in land management. For example, although the chairman of the National Land Commission, Dr Muhammad Swazuri, reported that the controversy over the Lang’ata Road Primary School land, which had been grabbed by powerful individuals, had been resolved, Dr Kidero says the records had not changed.

This means that the land is still under the name of a private individual who can seize it at any moment.

The point is that the real problems of land have not been tackled. Title deeds have been given at highly-publicised political rallies, but the question of inequality in land ownership, annexation of public land, and corruption in land transactions have not been addressed.