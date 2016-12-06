By EDITORIAL

The Auditor-General has been on the spot in recent times for publishing several damning reports of suspected financial scandals at the national and county governments.

On Tuesday, for example, MPs faulted the audit office over reports of mismanagement of the Constituency Development Fund cash.

Similarly, Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero trashed the Auditor-General’s 2014/15 report that showed that the county may have lost Sh20 billion in irregular deals.

Clearly, the growing voices of disenchanted entities do not augur well for the audit office — but that is not surprising. Auditors are never liked.

Yet audits of government departments and ministries are guided by laws and regulations that prescribe processes and timelines for examining and reporting financial transactions.

It is the duty of auditors to check the processes followed in any financial transaction and verify the supporting documents.

A common trend has been that those being audited hardly provide the relevant documents to explain whatever businesses they undertook. Conversely and sometimes because of time constraints, auditors compile reports without the input from the offices and the overall conclusion is that such institutions did not comply with the law.

It is a matter of concern that the office of the Auditor-General is increasingly being targeted for attack. This has a bearing on its credibility. Corrupt fellows are likely to hide under this to throw accusations against the office in a bid to get away with devious deals.

The onus, therefore, is on the audit office to execute its mandate meticulously and leave no room for tricksters to escape. The officers must do their work professionally and prove that they are beyond reproach.

Corruption fights back, and ruthlessly. Audit reports can be trashed on account of a minute incorrect detail. Therefore, the cure for this is accuracy and fairness.