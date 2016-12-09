By EDITORIAL

The public was outraged by the report that exposed the mismanagement of Team Kenya during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

Then the Parliamentary Committee on Labour and Social Welfare moved in to help unearth the root cause of the mess.

Simultaneously, Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario, too, set up a probe committee chaired by the Strathmore University dean of students Paul Ochieng.

While the parliamentary committee report has been tabled before the House for debate, Mr Ochieng’s report was handed to Dr Wario and President Uhuru Kenyatta, who have not officially made it public.

However, it was leaked to the Press.

All the reports concluded that there were massive irregularities in the expenditures and transactions by both the Sports Ministry and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock).

So far, the Auditor-General has been given three months to audit the financial transactions at the ministry and Nock.

We want to insist that bold steps be taken to punish the wrongdoers.