Annual reports about county expenditure make depressing reading. Wastefulness, financial impropriety, and poor planning are the order of the day. Budgets are irrational and not guided by any strategy. Yet the Controller of Budget provides clear guidelines on how to prioritise expenditure to ensure effective service delivery.

An analysis conducted by the Nation on county expenditure reveals horrifying details of profligate spending. A lot of money is pumped into irrelevant items such as entertainment when critical and priority areas such as health, education, and agriculture are starved.

For example, the combined hospitality budget for Nairobi, Machakos, and Makueni counties can comfortably buy 69 dialysis machines that are vitally needed to save lives. If other items such as travel and accommodation are factored in, then the situation becomes grave.

It is such excesses that make nonsense of the county system. Yet devolution remains the best model of participatory governance. If it is well managed, it guarantees equity in resource sharing.

In the past, the national government had total say on resource allocation and expenditure. The existing social, economic, and regional inequalities are closely linked to the previous centralised system where a few people at the centre made decisions on resource allocation.

Worse, the allocations were determined by those in power, who invariably only gave resources to regions that supported them.

The tragedy is that few county chiefs have been arrested and punished for the current mess. Governors, who are the chief executives and who should take full responsibility for the rot in their counties, are always on the defensive even when it is clear they are presiding over massive plunder of public resources.

Equally worrying is the fact that the Senate, which has an oversight role over the counties, is henpecked and seems unable to tame the rogue governors and their officials.