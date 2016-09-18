By EDITORIAL

As the country prepares to officially induct our hockey heroes into the Hall of Fame on Monday night at the Sikh Union, where a hockey section of the club’s Mahan Hall of Fame has been reserved, the Kenya Hockey Union needs to take stock and ask itself what contributed to the decline of the game that was one of the most popular and successful sports locally.

The induction is a tribute to all the Olympic, World Cup, and national players who have held the hockey stick for the past 85 years.

Success is built and nurtured, therefore, the Hockey Union must not only draw lessons from the Sikh Union, which has taken the long overdue step to immortalise the heroes, it must also take the prudent measure of having its own club house where its rich history and that of the game can be preserved for future generations.

Having a competitive league is not enough to regain the lost glory. The union should instead focus on identifying and nurturing talent from a tender age.

This can be easily attained through a collaborative effort with schools. At the same time, the union needs to equip coaches by organising periodic training to give them modern skills to impart to their players.