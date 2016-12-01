By EDITORIAL

The release of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination results Thursday was the culmination of months of work whose objective was to restore the credibility of the national tests.

For the first time in a generation, the results of Standard Eight examinations were released hardly a month after their administration, a marked break from the past when that was done at the end of the year.

But the significance of the results was that they were largely error-free.

No results were cancelled, a consequence of stringent measures put in place by the Education Ministry under Dr Fred Matiang’i.

Initially, the measures, among them reorganising the school calendar and having a longer second term and a shorter third term, were resisted by teachers’ unions.

But as it has come to pass, these appear to be the prescriptions that the country needed to pull itself out of the hole of examination cheating.

Last year was a case study of how rotten the system had become.

Exams were blatantly leaked through the connivance of examination officials, teachers, parents, and criminals who turned cheating into a money-minting enterprise.

Exam papers were unashamedly circulated on social media even as the leadership of the Kenya National Examinations Council denied that there was foul play.

This saw the cancellation of the results of 2,709 KCPE candidates.

The figure was higher in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination, with 5,101 candidates not receiving their results.

This year’s results registered a marked drop in terms of overall grades, with the top candidate scoring grades that were 12 percentage points below last year’s.

Also standing out is the fact that the number of those obtaining 400 marks out of the possible 500 went down by 31 per cent.

But the overarching fact is that the results are believable.

RETAIN REFORMS

Even so, it is observed that whereas the gender gaps were generally narrowing in terms of enrolment, performance was still skewed in favour of boys, who excelled in most subjects.

Girls shone in English, Kiswahili, and Kenyan sign language, but boys were ahead in mathematics, science, social studies, and religion.

An emerging trend that should also be cause for concern is the declining number of boys registering for Standard Eight exams.

Girls overshadowed boys in 23 counties.

Whereas this is a pleasant development in promoting girls’ access to education, the converse is that many boys are increasingly dropping out before completing primary school.

This trend is recorded in what are considered to be resource-rich counties, especially the agricultural areas, a signal of changing socio-economic dynamics that require intervention.

The focus now shifts to Form One admission, which has been fast-tracked.

Selection to national schools begins next week and will progress to other categories, with the target of all qualified candidates getting their admission letters before Christmas and reporting to school in the second week of January.

This is positive development — there is no reason to keep the candidates out of school for nearly three months.

But an even more critical issue is fairness and equity to ensure that all qualified candidates get the schools they deserve.

Dr Matiang’i and his team at the Ministry of Education as well as the supporting ministries, such as Interior and Information, have acquitted themselves well.