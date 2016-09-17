By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The attempted attack on the Mombasa central police station last Sunday was greeted with considerable shock partly because it came after many months of relative quiet.

The security forces deserve commendation for their swift action which limited the damage. However, the identity of the perpetrators is cause for concern and should serve as a warning to all concerned on the need to remain vigilant to handle this threat.

This was the first major attempted terrorist assault in which those that took part were women. This continues a trend over the last six months or so where several girls have been arrested while trying to leave the country to join terror groups.

Of even greater concern are the reports that the so called Islamic State, which has attracted the support of an offshoot of al-Shabaab in Somalia, has claimed credit for the attacks.

If confirmed, this would be a significant development because it is well recorded that Isis has left a footprint of death and destruction on a horrifying scale everywhere it has gained ground.

In East Africa, one of the most worrying aspects is that the warped ideology of Isis is attracting dozens of well-educated youths, particularly those studying medicine.

The response to this threat must be multi-pronged. On the one hand, the security forces certainly need to move against the recruiters that are sending these youths on a journey which will end only in bitter disappointment.