By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The Constitution audit report published this week provides deep insights into the achievements made and obstacles faced in the past six years.

It presents a mixed grill of findings and provides an opportunity for introspection and constructive debate on the future of the supreme law.

Implementation of a Constitution and, in particular, an ambitious one like ours is invariably fraught with challenges ranging from the political, social, and financial to the cultural.

Broadly, the review undertaken by a team led by Auditor-General Edward Ouko, vouches for devolution as the most innovative and popular element of the Constitution precisely because it has dispersed power and money to the people.

Evidence from the audit shows that devolution has inspired development at the grassroots and empowered communities to make decisions on matters that affect them.

However, the major concern is over-representation — there are 416 legislators in Parliament and 2,526 in the county assemblies.

First, there is concern about the viability of a two-chamber Parliament, where we have 349 MPs in the National Assembly and 67 at the Senate. In particular, the Senate whose role is to provide oversight over the counties has turned out to be a redundant outfit.

At the National Assembly, the role of Women Representatives is not defined. Moreover, there is a challenge of achieving two-third representation in Parliament.

Members of County Assemblies are vital because they work closely with the people, but their number is wieldy and their roles intersect with those of the MPs.

Further, there are concerns that the Constitution has created too many commissions and agencies, some duplicating roles and others irrelevant.

In all this, the question is the cost. Second is the escalation of corruption and financial mismanagement to the counties that threatens to undermine the gains of devolution. Third, which is a contradiction, the citizens are increasingly becoming insular as they gravitate towards their counties.

Moving forward, the country must start debating some of the constitutional provisions with a view to seeking amendments.