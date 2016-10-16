By EDITORIAL

The looming confrontation between Football Kenya Federation and Kenya Premier League over the composition of next year’s top tier league is causing anxiety among stakeholders.

For the past three years, the two organisations have squabbled over whether or not to increase the number of teams participating in the SportPesa Premier League from 16 to 18.

The discussion appears to be quite simple and one wonders whether there is more to it. It seems entirely possible that the two organisations could be arguing over personal interests, inflated egos, and the hundreds of millions of shillings from the competition’s sponsors.

The dispute has now gone to court and KPL on Thursday obtained an injunction, barring FKF from discussing this matter at its annual general meeting on Saturday.

The new FKF committee has made some gains since assuming office earlier this year. Notable is the professionalism with which the national teams are handled and the improved results registered by the sides.