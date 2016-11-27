By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The Kenya Sevens team is expected to resume training today after a week-long strike to demand outstanding bonuses amounting to Sh23 million from the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

The team agreed to resume training before departing for the first leg of the World Sevens Series in Dubai after the government and KRU pledged to jointly pay the bonuses.

It is not the first time that such a conflict has occurred and it is a matter of concern that it was prompted by lack of communication between the government and those who govern rugby.

The accusations and counter-accusations on the payments only brewed trouble and are bound to affect the team’s performance and may even lead to its relegation at the end of the 2016/2017 season.

There should be an elaborate communication mechanism in place to facilitate the government’s assistance to players.

When President Kenyatta offered to bail out the team with a Sh41 million donation, the government should have consulted the union on what was to be paid instead of deciding to pay the players directly.

This created room for manipulation and underhand dealings.