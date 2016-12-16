By EDITORIAL

The much-talked about Election Campaign Financing Act has run into headwinds because some of its provisions are impractical and contradictory.

Whereas the objective of the law was to create sanity in the campaigns by limiting the amounts of money candidates can spend and, through that, end vote auctioning, it was loaded with other stipulations that were ill-conceived and impossible to implement.

Specifically, one of the provisions states that candidates have to provide their financial returns to the electoral commission eight months before an election.

Yet, no party has candidates eight months before an election.

No party has done nominations and therefore none has candidates; a fact the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is well aware of.

What they have are aspirants who will only be confirmed as candidates after the nomination, which has its own timeline and only comes after Parliament is dissolved.

Thus, it is misnomer to demand that candidates declare their financial status this early.

But this is just part of the problem. A number of changes have been made to the electoral laws in recent times that are difficult to execute and will require review lest they create constitutional challenges.

For example, there is a requirement that the IEBC should preside over the party nominations should any make the request.

Again, the objective of this is to guarantee free and fair preliminaries given that this has been bedevilled with corruption and fraud in the past.

But conducting preliminaries is like overseeing a general election.

It involves huge financial expenditures; yet Parliament has not provided for that.

Moreover, that puts IEBC in a conflicting situation in the sense that since it arbitrates over disputes at party primaries, it cannot do so if it is the very one that presides over them.

We, therefore, ask Parliament to review the whole range of electoral laws — not only campaign financing — to eliminate contradictory provisions and those that are impossible to implement.