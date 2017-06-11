By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

A conference convened by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in Nairobi from today to review its poll preparedness and resolve contentious issues is quite opportune.

Although the electoral commission has undergone a major transformation, concerns abound about its ability to deliver credible elections.

Some of the issues to be tackled are legal reforms, voter education, electoral code of conduct, resolving nomination disputes and ethical leadership.

It is significant to note that amendments made to the electoral laws last year, which were meant to enhance the commission’s capacity, also brought some contentious issues that remain unresolved. An example is the use of technology for transmission of results.

SECURE VOTER REGISTER

However, notable attempts have been to secure the voter register.

Voters were given a month until last week to verify their details and more importantly, the voter register has been audited with preliminary reports indicating that it could be containing as many as a million dead voters.

Consequently, there is an urgent need to clean up the register and weed out the dead and also harmonise records found to be irregular.

The theme of the conference is: “Working together towards a credible and peaceful general election”, which connotes the fact that this is a collective responsibility.

Political parties and coalitions, which are the key players, have a critical obligation to help make the poll peaceful.

HATE MESSAGES

They must conduct their campaigns peacefully. They must ensure their candidates are temperate in language, respectful of opponents and honest in dealing with their supporters.

The lies and hate messages already flying across the political divide are dangerous and must be stopped.

Security agencies, the provincial administration and regulatory bodies must rein in the hate mongers and inciters.

Indeed, convening such a conference is one thing, but having it achieve desired goals is another.

We don’t need a talk shop on what we already know.