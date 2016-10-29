By EDITORIAL

The concerns raised by officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission about the cost implications of new electoral laws illustrate the danger of legislating without adequate consideration for the implications when it comes to implementation.

The joint parliamentary select committee that came up with the new laws meant well. They hoped to avoid excessive crowding at polling stations to ensure a smooth process on voting day.

But the new provision that caps the number of voters that can be registered per polling station at 500 was not thought through clearly.

That is an administrative issue that can be managed through consideration of a range of logistical factors and other facts on the ground.

Under the new law, for example, a polling station with 502 voters would be in breach of the law, and the IEBC would have to create a second one, which is absurd.

Another law that could potentially lead to a crisis on voting day is the one that gives the IEBC no choice on the use of technology, which means the use of manual means that saved the day in March 2013 would be illegal.

Again, this is well intended but potentially destabilising. Elections in Africa from Ghana, Nigeria to Malawi have shown that the EVIDs do not always function as expected and during the last Ghanaian election, they had to push voting to the next day because they did not have a backup manual register.

In Kenya, where elections are marked by considerable tension, this would be a potential trigger for violence. Such laws should be carefully examined and considered.

The most glaring consequence of the new laws, though, is the cost implication. While it is true democracy is expensive and it is necessary to invest in the electoral process, the increase of the already steep budget by Sh10 billion would make it an unnecessarily expensive election.

To put it in context, the entire Thika highway project budgeted cost was Sh24 billion.

Even making an allowance for the change in the value of the shilling over the last decade, that comparison illustrates that these estimates are extremely high.

Under the new electoral laws, it is projected that Sh10 billion more will be needed to fund an increase in polling stations from 44,000 polling stations to 57,331. This is not reasonable.