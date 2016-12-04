By EDITORIAL

Kenya Sevens collected five points from the Dubai Sevens, the opening leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Shujaa, under the tutelage of new coach Innocent Simiyu, were eliminated in the semi-finals of the Challenge Trophy by the United States.

The team’s preparations were overshadowed by a week-long strike by the players, who were demanding outstanding bonuses from the Kenya Rugby Union.

The team eventually agreed to resume training days to the start of the Dubai Sevens.

This disruption clearly affected the team’s performance as the players only won one match in the preliminary round, losing the other two.

The team has had little time to prepare before this weekend’s Cape Town Sevens, where they will again come up against France, Japan, and Dubai sevens’ finalists Fiji in Pool C.

With the bonuses issue settled, the team should now focus on delivering results in South Africa.