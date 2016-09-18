By EDITORIAL

The steep rise in the cost of sugar in the past few months provides a compelling reason for the government to intervene and streamline the industry.

Market reports indicate that the cost of sugar has gone up by 8 per cent in recent weeks, ranking among the highest in recent years.

Paradoxically, Kenya is a major producer of sugar cane, so, logically, consumers should be enjoying favourable pricing. But that is never the case because of the mess in sugar production.

Sugar farming and production is one cycle of corruption, poor planning, mismanagement, slavery, trickery, and extortion. Sugar farmers sweat it out in their parched fields but earn little from the factories, themselves shambolic and dysfunctional. Then there are the brokers and agents, who extort money from the permanently indebted farmers.

Kenya has 11 factories but their total output is a paltry 590,000 tonnes a year, compared to a single factory in Zambia, a member of the Comesa trading bloc, which produces 450,000 tonnes.

Most of the Kenyan factories operate below capacity, their equipment is obsolete, and their accounts are in the red. Mumias, the most successful of them, producing 50 per cent of the sugar, has consistently recorded losses, which last year amounted to Sh1.5 billion.

The government’s financial interventions to bail it out have not made a difference. Due to operational inefficiencies, the cost of locally-produced sugar is high, making it uncompetitive.

Indeed, experts have argued that Kenya is better off importing sugar rather than producing it locally, but the fear is that this is not politically expedient.

Sugar is a basic food item in the household budget and, therefore, it is imperative that it is affordable.