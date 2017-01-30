By EDITORIAL

A plan by the Ministry of Lands to survey all the public schools and issue them with title deeds within the next three months is very good news.

Although this has been in the pipeline for a long time, this specific time frame provides an opportunity for the education officials and the heads of public schools to ensure that it is done.

This is the most significant indication from the government of its commitment to securing school land.

Indeed, most of these institutions have been encroached on by land grabbers.

The surveys will enable the school authorities to map out exactly the extent of their boundaries. The officials must expedite the job.

Properly done, it will prevent irregular acquisition of school land, the most classic example of which is the Lang’ata Primary School land in Nairobi that not so long ago caused a public outcry, and was later reversed.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi and his team deserve kudos for the bid to ensure that all “public schools are surveyed, titled and protected”.

Last year, according to the CS, 83 per cent of public schools did not have title deeds or certificates of lease, and 55 per cent were not surveyed.