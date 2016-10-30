By EDITORIAL

This year’s Standard Eight examinations begin tomorrow. They will be preceded by the rehearsals today to prepare the 952,473 candidates to handle the test papers.

This year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams are a test for the tough measures introduced to end cheating.

They come in the wake of massive cheating last year that affected both KCPE and Form Four exams and greatly undermined the credibility of Kenya’s tests.

This led to the overhauling of the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec), including sacking of the top leadership and replacing it with a new team charged with the responsibility of cleaning up the organisation and creating institutional and organisational structures to curb exam leakage.

The changes included reorganising the school calendar and shortening the third term to allow non-exam classes to close early and leave only the candidates to enable close scrutiny and monitoring of their activities.

As announced by Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i last week, all the questions in the exam bank were expunged and new tests set.

In the past, exam thieves had resorted to selling not only the main papers but also questions in the bank, which meant that the thieves had a wide range of tests to prepare their candidates.

The transportation and storage of the papers have been reorganised, with head teachers now roped in to collect the papers from secured centres and return them and the answer scripts.

The objective is to lock in a set of people to handle the exams to ensure close monitoring of the processes.

This week’s exams will, therefore, test the efficacy of these measures and, most importantly, be a call for integrity among all the interested parties, including teachers and parents, some of whom have been linked to exam leakage.

All those involved in exam administration should enforce the rules and exercise diligence.