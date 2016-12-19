By EDITORIAL

Members of the National Assembly reconvene today for a special session to debate proposals to amend the electoral laws. This has become a polarising issue, raising political temperatures and threatening to create tension in the country.

At the heart of the matter is the push to review some clauses in the Electoral Act, chief among them the provision that compels the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to use technology in the administration of elections and transmission of results.

The other law is the Election Campaign Financing Regulations, that seeks to empower the IEBC to control politician’s expenditure and eliminate vote buying and corrupting the electoral process.

The issues in contention are weighty. However, politicians have turned them into a contest for supremacy. There is suspicion and mistrust. There is great danger that MPs will vote without interrogating the merits and demerits of the proposed revisions because they are being mobilised to decide on political lines.

Going by the strident articulations made at the weekend, it is clear that war drums are being beaten, in which case it is unlikely that any substantive discussion will take place and sheer emotions may rule.

Yet there is every reason to carefully dissect and examine the laws and made sober decisions. Some of the provisions in the electoral law are anomalous and difficult to implement despite their well-intended objectives.

A case in point is the requirement that IEBC use technology in the administration of polls and transmission of results, which does not provide an alternative in the event technology fails. Second, the election campaign financing regulations are inconsistent with other electoral laws.

This is why we repeat what we have said before; that the electoral laws be reviewed and those that are contradictory to other statutes, impractical, or superfluous removed.