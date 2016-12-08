By EDITORIAL

Concerns are beginning to emerge over the preparations for next year’s elections.

Already, there is delay in appointing the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after intelligence reports led to the disqualification of some of those nominated by the selection panel.

Consequently, the panel advertised afresh for more applications and with the forthcoming holidays, it may not be possible to conclude the exercise this year.

Yesterday, the opposition Cord coalition asked the selection panel to expedite the process and conclude it quickly.

It also demanded that the outgoing officials exit before Christmas.

In contrast, civil society and faith organisations demanded that the term of the selection panel be extended to give it time to identify the suitable candidates.

Such discordance creates confusion and adds to the fears that things are not going well.

Underlying all this is the fear that the various competing political groups are working to influence the process.

The concern is that the window for preparation is closing and from past experience, doing things in a hurry compromises elections.

Major procurement transactions ought to be approved, new policies and regulations need to be developed, and there are critical decisions to be made.

But these cannot be done without commissioners and a chairperson.

Delaying them impacts on other processes and, ultimately, undermines the administration of the elections.

Not surprisingly, some politicians have begun asking for postponement of the elections constitutionally scheduled for August next year, arguing that the commission is ill-prepared to handle the polls.

We do not agree with that proposal.

Whereas the imperative for proper preparations is acknowledged since that is a prelude to proper election administration, what is happening does not reflect that.

We want to caution against politicising the selection of the IEBC officials as we urge for speed and judiciousness in the process.