By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The deadly skirmishes in Kerio Valley that have claimed more than 20 lives and injured and displaced many others must be stopped before they escalate into full-blown civil strife.

A special report published in the Daily Nation on Monday described a horrifying situation in which herders walk around armed with AK-47 and G3 rifles, which they use to attack anyone they perceive to be an enemy under the pretext of protecting their livestock.

The herders have blatantly ignored calls by the government to surrender their arms. More distressing is the fact that policemen deployed to keep the peace at the valley have largely kept off the epicentre of the violence.

Deputy President William Ruto was spot-on during a recent visit to the region when he ordered the police to create a buffer zone between the warring communities.

While we agree with Mr Ruto that the police must stop the fighting, a more lasting solution needs to be found to end the violence once for all.

The government should set up a team comprising security officials and representatives from the warring communities to resolve the dispute.