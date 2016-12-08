By EDITORIAL

The recovery of all the six guns that were recently stolen from a police post in Mumias is good news.

Having such deadly weapons in the wrong hands posed a grave danger as the masterminds were certainly up to no good.

However, the bad news is that the operation to recover the rifles has left a lot of bitterness among the local people, with harrowing tales of torture.

While we agree about the need to send a strong message to people who break into police stations and steal guns that such acts cannot and will never be tolerated, punishing innocents is an absolute no.

It is, therefore, important that the complaints about beatings, rape, and destruction of property during the search for the guns be thoroughly investigated.

The discovery of the guns in a sugarcane plantation nearly two kilometres from the police post is a damning indictment of the police.

The question that arises is why the search team was so convinced that the weapons had been hidden in houses that they used excessive force against the occupants, only to come out with nothing.

This sad incident is a grim reminder to the police to shun brutality and rely on intelligence to pursue criminals.