Reports that cartels are selling cooking gas in leaky and damaged cylinders, putting millions of lives at risk, is not only depressing but points to shocking lethargy on the part of law enforcement agencies and the industry regulators.

The gangs, which have virtually taken over the liquefied petroleum gas market, are making a kill by filling old and decrepit cylinders with smuggled gas and dumping them in the market, from where they quickly find their way into homes.

The industry lobby, the Petroleum Institute of East Africa, paints an alarming picture, saying the illegal filling plants are potential security threats since they can be exploited by terror groups to cause misery in villages and towns.

It says it has reported the threat to the police but no action has been taken.

The regulator, the Energy Regulatory Commission, admits that it is aware of the black market and has issued a cursory warning about the dangers of using counterfeit cylinders. This means that families have been left to their own devices.