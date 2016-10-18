By EDITORIAL

Tuesday’s summit on governance and accountability at State House turned into a circus and failed to competently address the issue at hand. President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed his frustration over the inability of the agencies responsible for dealing with corruption to deliver results.

Taking a cue from him, the various institutions — the Judiciary, the Attorney-General, the Director of Prosecutions, and the investigative agencies — resorted to blaming one another.

Courts were heavily criticised for failing to punish the lords of graft. The Judiciary, in turn, blamed the AG, the DPP, and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for poor investigations and submissions in courts.

The public was left wondering who is responsible for what and who does what job if everyone is blaming the other.

Clearly, the fight against corruption is doomed to fail if the agencies responsible are uncoordinated and unfocused, as was witnessed on Tuesday. Fighting corruption has never been an easy task. And neither is it for the faint-hearted. Corruption cartels always fight back. They will find a way to entrap everyone. It is not surprising, for example, that many cases flop in courts for lack of evidence.

The most perilous thing about corruption is that it affects other domains of national life — from security to economic growth and infrastructure development. Indeed, corruption is a cancer that eats into the national fibre.

This is why the war must not only be sustained but enhanced. All those big names who were blaming one another yesterday must be reminded that they swore to protect the Constitution and committed themselves to fight corruption. They cannot run away from that. This blame game is not acceptable.