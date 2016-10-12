By EDITORIAL

The case involving Siaya Governor Cornell Rasanga — who published a portrait of himself on the first page of mock examination papers — illustrates all that is wrong with leaders who seek to politicise every aspect of life. Examinations by their very nature are apolitical. There is no justification whatsoever for a regional or national political leader to have his or her image on examination materials.

State and public officials must, therefore, never be allowed to turn their office into an altar for personality cults. They must at all times be aware of the boundaries that they cannot and should not cross. Having their portraits on examination papers is one such line.

The delineation between politics and public services must be maintained at all times and at all costs, otherwise we risk allowing political leaders to throw out all the rule books that govern their office and how they relate with citizens.

The decision by the government to cancel the mock examinations should send a strong message to all that no political leader will be allowed to get away with such illegal actions. The police must now take the next logical step and arrest all the education officials who allowed the illegality.