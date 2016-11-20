By EDITORIAL

Moi University Acting Vice-Chancellor Laban Ayiro’s declaration that the college is facing a severe financial crisis is a sobering admission of the harsh reality about the status of the institution and other universities.

The Auditor-General’s reports about the financial health of the universities are quite unflattering. Most of them are heavily indebted and cannot meet their obligations. Few of them, however, are ready to admit that they have a problem.

This sorry state is as a result of several factors. First, public universities are poorly funded, yet they have been forced to increase enrolments. Second, the universities went into unplanned expansion.

Nearly every university opened up satellite campuses across the country that increased their expenditure but did not bring in commensurate revenue.

Resources and human capital were stretched to the limit.

Third, universities are badly managed. Financial prudence is ignored. Expenditure is never thought through. Wastage, pilferage, and theft are prevalent, but hardly acted upon.

When the universities introduced parallel degree programmes, the objective was to use existing facilities and academic resources to raise additional funds.

They have raked in millions from the programmes, but little can be said about the use the money has been put to. The bulk of it has found its way into individuals’ pockets.

The universities have numerous stalled construction projects, which have become expensive.

Prof Ayiro’s exposure of the crisis at Moi University is emblematic of the other public universities: suppliers have stopped dealings with the institutions, cheques are not honoured, employees’ statutory deductions are not remitted, and hospitals have stopped treating university staff because their medical cover is dysfunctional.