The successful surgical procedure that separated the aptly named conjoined twins Blessing and Favour on Wednesday demonstrated that medical practice in Kenya has truly come of age.

It was clearly a very delicate operation. The babies, like many conjoined twins, were fused in several parts of their bodies including the lower digestive tract (large intestine, rectum and anus) and parts of the skeleton, nervous system and genitals.

It has become the norm that when the need for such a surgery arises in many parts of the continent, the twins are immediately dispatched to countries such as Israel, India or Western Europe which boast more advanced medical systems.

In this case, Kenyan doctors took charge. Led by a team of surgeons including Dr Christopher Musau and Dr Fred Kambuni, the medics took nearly two days to accomplish the objective of separating the twins and giving their mother, Caroline Mukiri, a chance to raise healthy and normal babies.

It was a team effort involving up to 60 members of staff, including nine paediatric surgeons, eight neurosurgeons, 10 plastic surgeons and many nurses and support staff.

This was a complex operation that had a happy ending. At the end of the procedure, Blessing and Favour both emerged alive and in good health.

It was the first operation of its kind carried out in the region.

The entire team of doctors at the Kenyatta National Hospital that carried out the operation and all the anaesthetists and nurses that played a role in this process deserve commendation for their efforts.