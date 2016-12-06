By EDITORIAL

Two recent cases appear to confirm that cartels in the Lands section are still alive and well and continue to make a mockery of the sanctity of title deeds.

One is the incident at Parklands, Nairobi, in which a hired gang descended on a home, evicted a family, and demolished the house, claiming that the land on which it was built belongs to someone else.

The second is a businessman’s complaint that his plot in Nyeri, which he has owned since 1991, was clandestinely transferred.

In the Nairobi case, the pain and agony inflicted on this family was disgraceful. If, indeed, there was a dispute, the matter could still have been handled with civility. It is instructive that the National Land Commission’s vice-chairperson, Ms Abigael Mbagaya-Mukolwe, called personally at the site to give an assurance that the matter is being investigated.

Her admission that this was not an isolated incident, revealing that homeowners whose leases have expired are being hounded out of their houses by con men brandishing forged title deeds, is intriguing. As the landowner in Nyeri found out, cartels can transfer land, sell it, draw up new maps, and have new titles issued.