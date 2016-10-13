By EDITORIAL

Kenya Airways has continued to face one crisis after another.

The latest is the threat by its pilots to down their tools in a bid to force the management, under chairman Dennis Awori and chief executive officer Mbuvi Ngunze, to resign by next Tuesday, accusing the two of presiding over the continued decline of the corporation.

However, the management has rejected the demands and warned that a strike would be disastrous and likely to cause worse problems for the airline.

The point that has to be made is that KQ is in serious trouble. The tragedy is that nobody wants to prescribe the right solution.

Work boycott is certainly not the best solution at this time. The pilots must understand that you cannot continue digging when you are already in a hole.

The decline of the airline started a while back and the current top officials have found themselves in an awkward position, inheriting a firm that should have long ago been declared an empty shell.

However, they have to take responsibility for the woes because they are the face of the organisation.

Kenya Airways is a classic example of corporate deception. For a while, under the reign of former chief executive Titus Naikuni, it presented an image of success.

On several occasions, it won awards for best performance and created an edifice of success.

At one point, it inspired a massive expansion plan that included the elevation of Jomo Kenya International Airport, its home, to give it room to grow to great heights.

The plans were later shelved and it has since come out that all that was hot air.

As we have argued here before, decisive action is needed to save the airline from imminent collapse.

The government, which is a major shareholder, must give direction. The honourable thing is for the current leadership to leave.