By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The latest scandal in Kenya — the Sh5 billion scam unearthed at the Ministry of Health — is yet another shocker, pointing to massive plunder of public resources.

The ministry cannot account for the money, although Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu has explained that the report was inconclusive.

Coming a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed his helplessness at fighting corruption in the government, the report is depressing.

It shows how deeply we have sunk. Tragically, the full picture of the scale of plunder is yet to unravel.

In this particular case, the audit report exposes how the computerised payment system was manipulated and fixed to allow theft of public funds.

Paradoxically, the Integrated Financial Management System, which has become an integral tool of the government, was intended to fix pilferage and graft.

It has now turned out to be the choice channel for looting public resources.

The trend of transactions through the system replicates what happened at the National Youth Service, where the government lost Sh791 million.

According to the audit, irregular payments were executed with ease.

Dubious companies were enlisted and given huge payouts without following due process.

DUBIOUS DEALS

Worse, they did not even deliver any goods or services. On some occasions, double payments were made for provisions catered for by other agencies, such as the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency.

Cooperative Bank of Kenya, for example, was paid for supplying food, when it is obvious that it is not a food vendor.

Part of the money lost was meant for free maternal care that is being implemented by the county hospitals and which the Jubilee administration has consistently flagged as its poster project.

Not surprisingly, counties have routinely complained of lack of cash to roll out the project and provide other medical services.

In comparative terms, this stands out as one of the most odious scandals in any administration.

Matters are made worse when one considers that another Sh1.5 billion rip-off has been reported at the Kenyatta National Hospital, the country’s premier health facility.

All this indicates that the Health Ministry is bedevilled with massive theft and plunder.

Yet, millions are suffering due to lack of medical care. Public health facilities permanently suffer from shortage of essential provisions.

Doctors and nurses are perennially on the streets, protesting over poor pay or lack of facilities.

Kenyatta National Hospital is often in the news for inadequate facilities and resources.

ACT NOW

In a word, the health sector is ailing yet its funds are stolen. Indeed, this is why a past Health minister, Mr Joshua Angatia, famously called Afya House “Mafia House”.

More astonishing was the behaviour of the top officials at the ministry. They mounted huge roadblocks in the way of the audit.

The head of the audit team was denied access to vital information, forcing him to seek help from the minister, which was not forthcoming.

But even more offensive was the reaction of the principal secretary, Dr Nicholas Muraguri, who previously served as the Director of Medical Services, who had the audacity to accost and threaten the Nation reporter who wrote the story.

The whole chain of events is a perfect exemplification of impunity.

President Kenyatta cannot claim helplessness any more. Let him crack the whip at the Health Ministry.